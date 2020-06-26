Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,858 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of RLI worth $44,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RLI by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RLI by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.29. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

