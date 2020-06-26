Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

RSP stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

