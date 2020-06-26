Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $13.85 on Friday. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

