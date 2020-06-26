Investors Buy High Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 685 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $2.57 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846,336 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after acquiring an additional 940,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

