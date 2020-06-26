Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,825% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $609.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vericel by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vericel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.