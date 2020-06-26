Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,726 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,457 call options.

REAL stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $681,778.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,643,547 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,499. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $187,873,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,825 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $11,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

