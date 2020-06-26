Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 402 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 704% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,102 shares of company stock valued at $899,138. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in K12 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

