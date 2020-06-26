InVitae Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for InVitae in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NVTA stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InVitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 711,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $343,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,580 shares of company stock worth $1,547,142. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

