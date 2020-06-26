iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

