James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

