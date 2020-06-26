James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for James Hardie Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%.

JHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 273,181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 169,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.