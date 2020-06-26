Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 20,148 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,728.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

