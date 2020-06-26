Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $974,000 Investment in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.74% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

