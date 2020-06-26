Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $981,000 Investment in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AES by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.