Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 475.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.