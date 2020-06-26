Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,895,462 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,895,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,788.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142,194 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 180,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.