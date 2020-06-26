Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.