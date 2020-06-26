Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KERING S A/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

