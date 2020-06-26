Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.00). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Valero Energy stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,317,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.