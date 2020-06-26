Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 100.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

