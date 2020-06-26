Jefferies Financial Group Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $50.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

