Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

IBN opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.18. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.