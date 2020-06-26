Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

