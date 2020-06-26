Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OTCMKTS:TKTCY opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.39. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

