Jefferies Financial Group Trims HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Target Price to $39.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 58,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 865.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.