Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NCC Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NCC Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $1.92 on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

