Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.83. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.