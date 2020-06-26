John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.51, approximately 396,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 112,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

