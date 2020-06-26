JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $74.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

