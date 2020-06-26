JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target to GBX 250

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIFF. HSBC raised their price target on Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Biffa to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241 ($3.07).

LON:BIFF opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.52. The stock has a market cap of $500.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.17. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.00).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

