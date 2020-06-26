Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Purchases £999,971.20 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($107.42) per share, with a total value of £999,971.20 ($1,272,713.76).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,336 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,662 ($97.52) per share, with a total value of £102,364.32 ($130,284.23).

JEFI stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

