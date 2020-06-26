Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.84) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.84) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,360,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $520,558.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $505,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,517 shares of company stock worth $59,701,490 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

