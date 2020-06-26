KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.19.

Albemarle stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

