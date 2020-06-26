Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Sells $195,905.06 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

