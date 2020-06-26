Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,035 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

