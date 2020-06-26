Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

