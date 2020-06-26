Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Position Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,713 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

