Krios Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $44,761.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,762,377 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

