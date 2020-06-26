Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE KR opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Cfra raised their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

