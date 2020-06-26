L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

LB opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.21. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,414,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

