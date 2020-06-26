La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

LZB stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $33,163,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 284,010 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.