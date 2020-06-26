Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 881,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,695 shares of company stock worth $2,822,583. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

