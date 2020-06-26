Laurentian Analysts Give Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) a C$0.65 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$0.65 target price on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73.

In other Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 202,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,192.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,442,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,184,345.46. Insiders have acquired 448,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,132 in the last quarter.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.