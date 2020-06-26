Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

