Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

NYSE:LEN.B opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

