LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

LHCG opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $172.13.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LHC Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

