Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of FWONA opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler bought 982,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $35,680,637.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 and have sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

