Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,818 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 306,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

LBRT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 3.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.