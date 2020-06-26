Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CFO Sajid Malhotra Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sajid Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sajid Malhotra sold 42,466 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $235,686.30.

On Thursday, May 21st, Sajid Malhotra sold 7,534 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $41,587.68.

On Friday, May 1st, Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

Shares of LLNW opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.23 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

