Lincoln Educational Services Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

